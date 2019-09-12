FARMINGTON – The Bloomfield boys soccer team got off to another fast start en route to a 6-2 win today at Bernalillo.
Cesar Ramirez scored four goals, while Jesus Jaquez had one goal and three assists. Jose Ramirez added one goal.
The Bobcats (6-3) have won four straight matches and will now have the next two weeks off.
Bloomfield will open District 1-4A play at 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at Miyamura.
Lady Scorps off to fast start at ABQ Academy Tournament
The Farmington girls soccer team pulled ahead with five second-half goals to blast Roswell 6-0 in today’s opener.
PV, Farmington boys fall in ABQ Academy Tournament openers
The Scorpions pushed Hope Christian beyond extra time tied 2-2, but ultimately lost in the shootout period today. The Panthers lost 11-1 against Albuquerque Academy today.
Aztec girls fall late vs. Los Lunas
Los Lunas scored on a go-ahead corner kick to edge Aztec 3-2 today at AHS.
Aztec's Autumn Roundy scored twice, first in the opening minute of regulation then a second time in the second half.
