Farmington's Brandon Zamudio signs his letter of intent on Tuesday to continue his soccer career at Feather River College in Quincy, California.

FARMINGTON – Farmington defender Brandon Zamudio was drawn to Feather River College’s internationally diverse soccer roster. And with FRC looking to bolster its back line with American players, Zamudio inked with the Golden Eagles today.

Zamudio said FRC, a junior college program in Quincy, California, doesn’t offer athletic scholarships but guaranteed him a roster spot.

This past season, FRC had seven players from England, two from Australia, two from Norway and one from Ireland.

“I’m really honored for them to even consider me to play with those kind of kids. Oh my God, soccer’s everything over there (in those countries),” Zamudio said.

Zamudio said FRC was also drawn to his experiences playing competitive soccer in Mexico during his early childhood, as both of his parents are originally from there.

Zamudio, who played for the Scorpions since his sophomore season, said FRC liked his speed and ability to make slide tackles on defense. Zamudio also said FRC liked his ability to draw opposing strikers offsides by dropping back at the last second.

“I hustle to the ball. I’m not afraid to get down and dirty,” Zamudio said.

Going forward, Zamudio said he looks to work more on not getting discouraged when foes get past him on defense in one-on-one situations.