Farmington's Felicia Moseley signs her letter of intent on Thursday to continue her soccer career at Salt Lake Community College.

FARMINGTON – Farmington's Felicia Mosley is a major scoring threat when given open space through the inside gaps, something she looks to keep doing while playing soccer at Salt Lake Community College.

"I’m pretty fast when I can get in behind defenders. I’m hoping that I can improve, get to the level to where I can become deadly up top,” said Moseley, who signed with the Bruins today via athletic scholarship.

Moseley said SLCC got in contact with her when she played in a club soccer tournament over Thanksgiving break out in Oceanside, California.

Moseley, who scored 96 total goals in her high school career at FHS, also said SLCC sought help at the striker position.

”It worked out perfectly,” Moseley said. “I’m hoping I can make an immediate impact on the team.”

SLCC is a National Junior College Athletic Association program located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Going forward, Moseley said she wants to improve her accuracy even more when those point-blank chances come up.

”I’ve had too many shots that’d just skim the goal post or have gone too close to the goalie. I don’t know how many times I hit the post dead-on,” Moseley said. “So, I’m really hoping to be able to hit the corners.”

After two years at SLCC, Moseley said she plans to transfer to an NCAA Division I program closer to the east coast, preferably the Chicago or Boston area.