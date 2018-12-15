Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Kylie Begay, left, and Rehoboth Christian's Kora Zylstra battle for possession of the ball during the A-3A girls soccer playoff opener Saturday, Nov. 3 at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Begay, who made the A-3A All-State first team, is among seven Lady Eagles players to earn All-State honors. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles’ rise continued with back-to-back state soccer tournament appearances, and seven players were rewarded for helping lead the latest charge this fall.

Kylie Begay was named to the A-3A All-State first team, while Naakii Brown and Autumn Dale earned All-State second team honors.

Kaieyah Boyd, Shaynia Jackson, Mya Benally and Emma Mohs were named All-State honorable mentions.

Prep (11-7-3) won its first-ever playoff match to start the 2018 state tournament, reaching the quarterfinals in Bernalillo.

Mohs will return in 2019. Dale, Boyd and Jackson will be back for the next two years, while Benally has three years left.

Duo named to All-State second teams

Aztec’s Autumn Roundy made that group in Class 4A, while Farmington’s McKenzie Coleman earned the same honor in Class 5A.

Roundy scored 18 goals and had seven assists. Coleman tallied 27 goals and 10 assists.

Other girls state soccer awards

Aztec’s Hallie Armstrong, Sierra Villanueva and Alanna Larkins earned 4A All-State honorable mentioned. Kirtland Central’s Jayden Guillory, Nikkina Begay, Marissa Henry and Hayden Alldredge also earned 4A All-State honorable mentions.

Farmington’s Eliza Merrion and Piedra Vista’s Reagan Cordell both earned 5A All-State honorable mentions.

Aztec boys duo earn accolades

Ethan Magee and Karson Adcock were named 4A All-State honorable mentions. The Tigers won the District 1-4A title and reached the 4A quarterfinals.

Navajo Prep middle hitter awarded

Shihaya Clark was named to the 3A All-State second team in volleyball.

The Lady Eagles (21-3) reached the state quarterfinals this season.