Midfielder Reagan Cordell will join Wyoming program

Piedra Vista's Reagan Cordell signsd her letter of intent Monday to continue her soccer career at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyo. (Photo: Adam Huff)

FARMINGTON – Piedra Vista's Reagan Cordell gradually became more involved in setting up plays the last two years, and now she looks to keep that up playing for Laramie County Community College's women's soccer team.

The PV midfielder, who signed with the Golden Eagles on Monday, helped set up extra counterattacks by fighting for the loose ball on the pitch.

Cordell, who has played varsity soccer since her end of her freshman year in 2015, has tallied 13 goals and eight assists the last two seasons.

LCCC is a National Junior College Athletic Association program located in Cheyenne, Wyoming.