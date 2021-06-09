Kirtland Central boys team wins District 1-4A golf title, punches ticket to state

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Kirtland Central boys golf team punched its ticket to the state championships after winning the District 1-4A tournament title Monday at Riverview Golf Course in Kirtland.

Skyler Woods won the boys individual title with a score of 74 (2-over-par). Zachary BlueEyes placed second, while Ardell John took fifth overall.

The 4A state golf championships will be held on June 21 at Ladera Golf Course in west Albuquerque.

Bergen Campbell earns NJCAA All-American honors

The 2019 Farmington volleyball graduate was named a second team NJCAA Division II All-American in her second season at Pima Community College.

Campbell became the fourth Pima C.C. volleyball player to earn NJCAA Division II All-American accolades.

