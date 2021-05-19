Piedra Vista girls golf cruises to Durango Invitational title in record-setting day

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista girls golf team set a school record with a team score of 319 en route to the Durango Invitational title Wednesday at Hillcrest Golf Course in Durango.

PV’s Shandiin Harper medaled behind a score of 72 (1-over-par). Annie Yost shot 81, while Madyson Current and Gracie Bessey both shot 83.

PV will host the Panther Invitational at 11:30 a.m. May 24 at San Juan Country Club.

Navajo Prep baseball wins first game of season

The Eagles’ bats erupted from the get-go, logging 18 runs in the first inning en route to a 25-6 win over Navajo Pine Wednesday in Farmington.

Prep will open District 1-3A action 3 p.m. May 27 at home against Tohatchi.

Farmington baseball falls at Durango

The Scorpions led 4-0 entering the bottom of the first, but the Demons stormed back to win 6-4 on Wednesday.

Farmington (6-3) opens District 2-5A play against Sandia (8-0) 12 p.m. Saturday at Worley Field.

