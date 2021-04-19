Piedra Vista boys and girls golf wins Aztec Invitational

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista’s boys and girls golf teams again dominated their competition on the greens, as both squads won the Aztec Invitational Monday at Riverview Golf Course in Kirtland.

Quinn Yost tallied a score of 69 (3-under-par) to win the individual boys title, while Shandiin Harper shot a score of 74 and won the individual girls title.

PV’s Sebastian Massey and Matt Ahlgrim took second and third place, respectively, in the boys tournament, while PV’s Annie Yost took second overall in the girls tournament.

Kirtland Central’s Skyler Woods and Zach BlueEyes tied for fourth place in the boys tournament, while Kirtland’s Kylie Manus took third overall in the girls tournament.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e