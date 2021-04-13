Piedra Vista opens spring golf campaign on a strong note

The Daily Times staff
Piedra Vista's Quinn Yost won the Sun Country Amateur Golf Association Shootout in the Desert boys tournament title on Monday, April 12, 2021, in Albuquerque.

FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista boys and girls golf teams opened the spring 2021 campaign on a strong note in Monday’s Sun Country Amateur Golf Association Shootout in the Desert tournament in Albuquerque.

The PV boys tied for first place overall with a score of 327, but lost the tiebreaker against Albuquerque Academy on a one-hole playoff. The PV girls took second overall, just 2 strokes behind Albuquerque Academy.

Quinn Yost won the boys tournament with a score of 74 (2-over-par), beating two other competitors on a scorecard playoff tiebreaker for the individual title.

Shandiin Harper took second overall with a score of 78 (6-over-par) in the girls tournament, missing out on an individual title by 2 strokes.

PV will play in the Aztec Invitational 9 a.m. April 19 at Riverview Golf Course in Kirtland.

