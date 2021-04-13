Piedra Vista opens spring golf campaign on a strong note

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista boys and girls golf teams opened the spring 2021 campaign on a strong note in Monday’s Sun Country Amateur Golf Association Shootout in the Desert tournament in Albuquerque.

The PV boys tied for first place overall with a score of 327, but lost the tiebreaker against Albuquerque Academy on a one-hole playoff. The PV girls took second overall, just 2 strokes behind Albuquerque Academy.

Quinn Yost won the boys tournament with a score of 74 (2-over-par), beating two other competitors on a scorecard playoff tiebreaker for the individual title.

Shandiin Harper took second overall with a score of 78 (6-over-par) in the girls tournament, missing out on an individual title by 2 strokes.

PV will play in the Aztec Invitational 9 a.m. April 19 at Riverview Golf Course in Kirtland.

