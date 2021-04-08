Piedra Vista's Shandiin Harper signs with Western New Mexico University women's golf

FARMINGTON — Shandiin Harper looked to stay put within New Mexico and still be a solid, dependable golfer at the next level.

That's what made signing with NCAA Division II Western New Mexico University on Thursday a no-brainer for the Piedra Vista Lady Panthers golfer.

“My first few years, I think it’s good to stay small and stay close to home. It felt right to go there... I’m glad they reached out and contacted us,” said Harper, who will join the Mustangs on an athletic scholarship. “I’m just all-around a good player. I hit the ball far, I can putt pretty well.”

Harper placed in the top-10 as an individual competitor at the state golf championships in each of the previous three seasons, including a fourth-place finish in 2018.

Going forward, Harper said she wants to improve on her longer-distance putts. Harper also she’s working on staying calm in “big situations” such as maintaining leads when she’s atop the leaderboard — citing how a rough stretch during the 2018 state championships cost her the title.

Even so, Harper said playing on tougher courses such as Piñon Hills Golf Course and San Juan Country Club have helped her be ready for the next level.

“I think my home course gives me a big advantage anytime I go anywhere,” Harper said.

