First Tee Four Corners inviting high school, middle school golfers to hit the greens

FARMINGTON — First Tee Four Corners will provide San Juan County’s young golfers that extra avenue to hit the greens after months of waiting for the state’s COVID-19 outlook to improve.

High school and middle school golfers can now sign up to play weekly rounds at Kirtland’s Riverview Golf Course over the next six weeks, starting on Feb. 24.

Executive Director Tina Pacheco-White said it’s especially a good opportunity for high school golfers to incorporate some “healthy competition” and fine-tune their swing or other areas of their game with the upcoming season still weeks away.

Pacheco-White also said First Tee wanted to launch these weekly rounds of golf to help kids get “that socialization back” and to have newer golfers get in on the action.

“We’re trying to get it to be as flexible as we can,” Pacheco-White said, adding First Tee can help golfers with obtaining necessary equipment. “As long as the golf courses open, we’ll move forward… We’re one of the sports that can go right now.”

Tee times will begin at 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday, with costs of $3 per round.

Additionally, Pacheco-White said First Tee will start a girls league Feb. 22 at Farmington’s Civitan Golf Course, plus a junior academy league for ages 7-13 Feb. at Riverview Golf Course that same day.

Pacheco-White said one can also keep track of their scores and latest progress on the golf course using the “Operation 36” phone app.

To register for one of the aforementioned leagues and for more information on the “Operation 36” app, visit https://firstteefourcorners.org.

As COVID-19 cases decrease more and things gradually reopen more this spring, Pacheco-White said she expects 2021 to be among the best times for junior golf in recent years.

“We just feel it’s important for kids to get outside and play,” Pacheco-White said.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

