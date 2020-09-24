SUBSCRIBE NOW
Only $39 for one year.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Only $39 for one year.

Here are some New Mexico girls golfers to watch during the 2020-2021 campaign

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com
View Comments

Sandia’s Sophia Zamarripa

After taking third overall at the now-defunct 6A state championships in 2018, capped off by a strong second-round performance, Sophia Zamarripa won a state title at the 2019 5A state championships — in front of the home crowd in Albuquerque.

Zamarripa opened atop the leaderboard with a round-one score of 77 and didn’t relinquish her lead from there.

Now in her final year with the Matadors, Zamarripa looks secure back-to-back state titles.

Piedra Vista's Shandiin Harper prepares to tee off, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 during the Chuck Soria Invitational golf meet at the Riverview Golf Course in Kirtland.

Piedra Vista’s Shandiin Harper

Shandiin Harper looks to erase troubling second-round memories from the previous two state tournaments and finally contend for a title.

She was within two strokes of first place in round one of the 2018 6A state championships — right in her backyard at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. But she was undone by a 19-over-par performance in round two, ending the tournament tied for fourth overall.

Harper was in a three-way tie for fifth entering the second round of the 2019 5A state championships, but fell a bit down the leaderboard as round two went on. She took ninth overall, shooting a combined 27-over-par.

Harper looks to change her fortunes when spring rolls in.

Las Cruces’ Erica Williams

Erica Williams placed 10th overall at the 2019 5A state championships, shooting a combined 28-over-par during two rounds of play. She was just a freshman at the time.

She still has a couple more years left with the Bulldawgs, and at least a half-dozen 5A competitors from 2019 already graduated.

Williams’ window for a late-season run has opened up.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

View Comments