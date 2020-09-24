Here are some New Mexico girls golfers to watch during the 2020-2021 campaign

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

Sandia’s Sophia Zamarripa

After taking third overall at the now-defunct 6A state championships in 2018, capped off by a strong second-round performance, Sophia Zamarripa won a state title at the 2019 5A state championships — in front of the home crowd in Albuquerque.

Zamarripa opened atop the leaderboard with a round-one score of 77 and didn’t relinquish her lead from there.

Now in her final year with the Matadors, Zamarripa looks secure back-to-back state titles.

Piedra Vista’s Shandiin Harper

Shandiin Harper looks to erase troubling second-round memories from the previous two state tournaments and finally contend for a title.

She was within two strokes of first place in round one of the 2018 6A state championships — right in her backyard at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. But she was undone by a 19-over-par performance in round two, ending the tournament tied for fourth overall.

Harper was in a three-way tie for fifth entering the second round of the 2019 5A state championships, but fell a bit down the leaderboard as round two went on. She took ninth overall, shooting a combined 27-over-par.

Harper looks to change her fortunes when spring rolls in.

Las Cruces’ Erica Williams

Erica Williams placed 10th overall at the 2019 5A state championships, shooting a combined 28-over-par during two rounds of play. She was just a freshman at the time.

She still has a couple more years left with the Bulldawgs, and at least a half-dozen 5A competitors from 2019 already graduated.

Williams’ window for a late-season run has opened up.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

