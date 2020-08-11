Farmington's Piñon Hills Golf Course named among top 14 municipal golf courses nationwide

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON – Piñon Hills Golf Course was named one of the top 14 municipal golf courses nationwide earlier this month, according to Golf Magazine’s website.

PHCG was selected alongside courses such as La Jolla, California’s Torrey Pines Golf Course, host of the 2008 US Open and the 2021 US Open.

Other notable courses that were selected include Kahuku Golf Course in Oahu, Hawaii, along with world-renowned Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

“I think it just speaks to the continued quality of (Pinon Hills Golf Course),” Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett said. “It’s a really incredible experience: challenging, but fun. I think it’s really special for this community.”

Golf Magazine noted that “the course itself is friendly and affordable, and the layout, which gives way to boundless vistas, is as fine a design as any muni in the southwest.”

“Its design is very unique… Coming to Farmington, you wouldn’t realize you have such a gem,” Duckett said, adding PHGC has garnered such recognition over the past two decades. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to put our name on the board with some of the best courses in the world. This is something the community should take pride in.”

Duckett said being included on the list should be grounds for the city to continue promoting its golf scene.

Duckett also said proper infrastructure dollars must be kept in place to preserve the quality of the course itself.

That’ll be key for PHGC to maintain its status as an elite golf course, Duckett said.

“I think it puts a lot of pressure on the city and our staff,” Duckett said. “With pride comes a lot of responsibility to maintain that.”

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times.

