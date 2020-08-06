San Juan County golf trio bound for Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championships

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Three San Juan County golfers punched their tickets to the national stage after tallying strong results at NB3 Foundation's Inaugural All-Native National Youth Golf Tournament Monday and Tuesday at Santa Ana Golf Club down in Santa Ana Pueblo.

The tournament was only open to Native youth residing in New Mexico because of state travel restriction amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Piedra Vista’s Shandiin Harper shot a combined 158 over two rounds.

“I’m definitely super excited and ready to go,” Harper said in the press release.

Despite some rough stretches on the greens, Skylar Woods and Zachary BlueEyes, both hailing from Kirtland, also did enough to qualify for nationals. Woods and BlueEyes shot combined scores of 169 and 175, respectively, over two rounds.

“I played good. Some holes I did bad, but I shook it off and just played on and tried my best,” BlueEyes said in the press release.

The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championships, which will be aired on Golf Channel, will be held Nov. 15-17 in Kinder, Louisiana.

“I’m excited to play on a new course that’s really nice,” Woods said in the press release.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e