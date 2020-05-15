CLOSE

Buy Photo 2019 Piedra Vista boys golf graduate Trey Diehl chips his ball toward the hole on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. The course is back to operations after lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Piñon Hills Golf Course and Civitan Golf Course will reopen for business on Saturday, the City of Farmington’s Twitter page announced on Friday night.

The new hours of operation for both courses will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, plus 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Hours for Tuesday through Friday will also be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Just like Kirtland’s Riverview Golf Course, the courses will allow a maximum of 144 players at one given time, and tee times must be scheduled 15 minutes apart.

Golfers must play in groups of two, three or four to ensure a reservation.

Those playing in threesomes must be booked together or come from the same household, and they’ll be limited to two golf carts.

Foursomes must abide by the following rules:

Four individuals within the same household

Two people within a household being paired up with another two people within a household that are booked together, with a maximum of two carts

Two individuals within a household must be paired up with two other individuals and booked together, with a maximum of two carts (one or two must walk)

All four individuals can also walk

Flagsticks must remain in the holes, and plugs must be attached so the golf balls don’t drop to the bottom of the cup.

Pro shops will remain closed, and no rentals will be available. Only clubhouse restrooms will be open.

Golfers are encouraged to bring their own water, as water stations will be unavailable.

Golfers are also encouraged to wear face coverings and remain six feet apart from one another on the course. They must also arrive 30 minutes before their scheduled tee times.

To book tee times at Piñon Hills Golf Course, visit PinonHillsGolf.com or call 505-326-6066.

For Civitan, call 505-599-1194.

Golf carts at Piñon Hills will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and must be limited to one rider, unless they’re with a second person from the same household.

The Grill on the Hill at PHGC will be open for takeout orders only during course hours. To place a food order, call 505-599-1064.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.