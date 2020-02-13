CLOSE

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Maclovia Stubblefield signs her national letter of intent on Thursday to continue her golf career at NAIA's Missouri Baptist University. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – Maclovia Stubblefield hopes a breakthrough outing on the golf course is just the start of what's to come as she braces for the next stage of her career at Missouri Baptist University.

After shooting more than 100 strokes every tournament in prior months, the Piedra Vista Lady Panthers golfer, who signed with MBU today via athletic scholarship, finally dropped to a career-best 95 during the Chuck Soria Invitational on Sept. 23, 2019 at Riverview Golf Course in Kirtland.

Stubblefield said her putting was on that day, and she shot for par on four separate holes during that tournament.

Stubblefield said MBU, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program located in Creve Coeur, Missouri, was drawn to how her scores gradually improved over time and how natural her swing looks.

"My confidence has really been going up," Stubblefield said. "I actually started lining up my ball for the first time this year, and I wasn't (previously) doing that. Amazingly, it was going in the hole every time. I'm hoping to get a lot more knowledge and grow in my game."

Going forward, Stubblefield said she’s working on pushing her hips forward on her long drives, and she’s building extra muscle mass and flexibility to further aid in that.

