CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Trey Diehl is already holding his own against NCAA Division I competition on the golf course, posting his fourth straight top-50 outing with New Mexico State University.

The 2019 Piedra Vista boys golf graduate tied for 44th overall out of 84 individual competitors on Tuesday to wrap up the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona. He shot 220 over three rounds, just seven shots over par.

Diehl shot a 72 on Tuesday, matching his career-best score on the greens.

Diehl previously shot a 72 on two other occasions back in October.

The first came during the Bentwater Intercollegiate in Montgomery, Texas, while the second came during New Mexico State’s home meet, the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate in Las Cruces.

Diehl and the Aggies will be off for the next three weeks. New Mexico State will hit the tees again on Feb. 21 for the Wyoming Desert Classic in Desert, California.

Buy Photo 2019 Piedra Vista boys golf graduate, Trey Diehl, seen here on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington, posted his fourth straight top-50 outing with NCAA Division I New Mexico State University. Diehl tied for 44th overall out of 84 individual competitors Tuesday at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Jordan Vasquez bolstering Fort Lewis’ offense

Jordan Vasquez, a 2019 Farmington girls basketball graduate, is already the Skyhawk’s leading rebounder (6.8 per game, including a team-high 63 offensive boards) and third-leading scorer (10.4 points per game).

Vasquez is also contributing as a high-percentage scorer off the bench, shooting 51.1 percent from the floor while averaging just 18.7 minutes a game.

Fort Lewis resumes Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play 7 p.m. Friday at home against Dixie State.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.