CLOSE Piedra Vista shoots 610 over 2 days, 37 strokes lower than La Cueva, to win 2nd straight blue trophy Tuesday at the Canyon Club in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

Boys

The Panthers placed 19th out of 24 teams at the Antigua National High School Golf Invitational on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31 in Chandler, Arizona.

Quinn Yost placed 37th out of 134 individual competitors with a combined score of 151 (seven strokes over par).

PV also earned two of its three qualifying scores needed for the 2019-2020 season to return to the state golf championships in May.

Fall 2019 schedule

Monday

Hillcrest Invitational in Durango, Colorado, 9 a.m.

Tuesday

At Dalton Invitational in Durango, Colorado, 9 a.m.

Sept. 23

Chuck Soria Invitational at Riverview Golf Course in Kirtland, 9 a.m.

Sept. 30

Piedra Vista Fall Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington, 8 a.m.

Girls

Monday

Hillcrest Invitational in Durango, Colorado, 9 a.m.

Tuesday

Dalton Invitational in Durango, Colorado, 9 a.m.

Sept. 16

Miyamura Invitational in Grants, 9 a.m.

Sept. 17

Gallup Invitational in Grants, 9 a.m.

Sept. 23

Chuck Soria Invitational at Riverview Golf Course in Kirtland, 9 a.m.

Sept. 30

Piedra Vista Fall Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington, 9 a.m.