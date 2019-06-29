CLOSE

Piedra Vista's Quinn Yost was one of nine golfers selected to play at four-day golf academy hosted by Sir Nick Faldo on Aug. 21-24. (Photo: Dan Wilinsky, The First Tee Media Relations)

FARMINGTON – Piedra Vista’s Quinn Yost was one of nine teenage golfers selected to learn from a professional golf legend as part of The First Tee’s second annual CoBank PEAK Performers contest, according to a press release on today.

Yost will take part in a four-day golf academy hosted by World Golf Hall of Fame member and broadcaster Sir Nick Faldo.

"It's just so amazing. You don't really get opportunities like this. I'm going to cherish this moment," Yost said. "I'm super thankful. Out of the whole entire country, I'm one of nine kids."

Yost said he had to write three essays highlighting his golfing abilities, volunteer work and his time in The First Tee's San Juan County chapter.

Yost also said he initially kept his expectations low because there'd be more people across the nation applying for this occasion. But in the end, he was confident his credentials would help him.

The academy will be held Aug. 21-24 at the Terranea Resort and Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, the press release said.

Despite missing most of 2019 with a broken right shin, Yost returned in time for the 5A state championships in Albuquerque and tied for 17th overall in the individual standings.

Yost still has three years left with the Panthers, who’ve now won back-to-back state titles.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.