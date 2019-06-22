FARMINGTON — Competition is heating up halfway through the San Juan Open.

Following Friday’s second round of action, five golfers are within four strokes of each other eyeing the the top spot.

Jesse Mueller’s atop the leaderboard through Friday after shooting a combined 131.

Hans Reimers (133), Austin Quick (134), Steven Kupcho (134) and Glenn Workman (135) all are within striking distance, though.

Buy Photo Hans Reimers putts, Friday, June 21, 2019, during the second day of the San Juan Open. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Jesse Mueller calculates his next putt, Friday, June 21, 2019, during the second day of the San Juan Open. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Emilio Lovato makes history

The Frackers pitcher tossed the team’s first-ever no-hitter in Friday’s 14-0 mercy-rule won over JG Diplomats.