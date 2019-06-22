PHOTOS: San Juan Open, second round | June 21
Defending champion Sam Saunders putts a ball, Friday, June 21, 2019, during the second day of the San Juan Open in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Hans Reimers hits the ball, Friday, June 21, 2019, during the San Juan Open tournament at San Juan Country Club in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Jesse Mueller places his golf ball, Friday, June 21, 2019, during the second day of the San Juan Open. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Benoit Beisser prepares to hit the ball, Friday, June 21, 2019, during the second day of the San Juan Open tournament at San Juan Country Club in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Hans Reimers putts, Friday, June 21, 2019, during the second day of the San Juan Open. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Jesse Mueller calculates his next putt, Friday, June 21, 2019, during the second day of the San Juan Open. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Sam Saunders places his ball, Friday, June 21, 2019, during the second day of the San Juan Open. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
    FARMINGTON — Competition is heating up halfway through the San Juan Open.

    Following Friday’s second round of action, five golfers are within four strokes of each other eyeing the the top spot.

    Jesse Mueller’s atop the leaderboard through Friday after shooting a combined 131. 

    Hans Reimers (133), Austin Quick (134), Steven Kupcho (134) and Glenn Workman (135) all are within striking distance, though.

    Visit daily-times.com for continuing coverage.

    Emilio Lovato makes history

    The Frackers pitcher tossed the team’s first-ever no-hitter in Friday’s 14-0 mercy-rule won over JG Diplomats.

