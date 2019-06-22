Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
San Juan Open reaches final stretch
Competition is heating up halfway through, as five golfers enter Saturday within four strokes of each other atop the leaderboard.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
San Juan Open reaches final stretch
The Daily Times staff
Published 1:06 p.m. MT June 22, 2019 | Updated 3:25 p.m. MT June 22, 2019
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Show Captions
FARMINGTON — Competition is heating up halfway through the San Juan Open.
Following Friday’s second round of action, five golfers are within four strokes of each other eyeing the the top spot.
Jesse Mueller’s atop the leaderboard through Friday after shooting a combined 131.
Hans Reimers (133), Austin Quick (134), Steven Kupcho (134) and Glenn Workman (135) all are within striking distance, though.
Visit daily-times.com for continuing coverage.
Emilio Lovato makes history
The Frackers pitcher tossed the team’s first-ever no-hitter in Friday’s 14-0 mercy-rule won over JG Diplomats.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.