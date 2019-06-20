Chandler Smith-Stetson watches his ball fly down the fairway on the 10th hole during the first round of the San Juan Open Thursday at San Juan Country Club in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Defending San Juan Open champion Sam Saunders watches his ball travel down the fairway from the 10th tee box during the first round of the San Juan Open Thursday at San Juan Country Club in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
FARMINGTON – The 2019 San Juan Open got underway today at San Juan Country Club in Farmington.
The first two batches of golfers teed off at 7 a.m. and 7:05 a.m., respectively, from the first and 10th tee boxes, respectively.
Defending tournament champion Sam Saunders began his title defense teeing off from the 10th tee box at 12:29 p.m. Calum Hill, the 2017 tournament champ, did not return to compete, as he’s currently playing overseas in the Challenge Tour.
Day two of the San Juan Open begins at 7 a.m. Friday.
