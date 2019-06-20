FARMINGTON – The 2019 San Juan Open got underway today at San Juan Country Club in Farmington.

The first two batches of golfers teed off at 7 a.m. and 7:05 a.m., respectively, from the first and 10th tee boxes, respectively.

Buy Photo Edward Olson prepares to hit his ball from the 11th tee box during the first round of the San Juan Open Thursday at San Juan Country Club in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Defending tournament champion Sam Saunders began his title defense teeing off from the 10th tee box at 12:29 p.m. Calum Hill, the 2017 tournament champ, did not return to compete, as he’s currently playing overseas in the Challenge Tour.

Day two of the San Juan Open begins at 7 a.m. Friday.

Visit daily-times.com for continuing coverage.