ALBUQUERQUE — With its key personnel back, the Piedra Vista boys golf team had only one goal: back-to-back blue trophies.
And the Panthers fulfilled their destiny, cruising to win its second straight state title in today’s 5A state golf championships at the Canyon Club in Albuquerque.
PV shot 610 over the course of the two-day tournament, 37 strokes lower than second-place La Cueva.
Tyler Diehl (143) placed second individually in the boys tournament, while Trey Diehl (146) tied for third overall. Cibola’s Aiden Kraft (140) won the boys individual title.
PV will say goodbye to the Diehl brothers and River Smalley, who shot 158, but Justin Harris and Quinn Yost (both of whom shot 166 and tied for 17th overall) will return in 2020.
On the girls side, PV’s Shandiin Harper shot 171 to place ninth individually. Cleveland (682) won the 5A girls team title.
Piedra Vista shoots 610 over 2 days, 37 strokes lower than La Cueva, to win its 2nd straight blue trophy Tuesday at the Canyon Club in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
Aztec’s Isabelle Peralta places 3rd at 4A girls golf championships
Peralta shot 166 overall today at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington.
Aidan Thomas of St. Pius (150) won the boys individual title, while Artesia’s Taysea Powell (150) won the girls individual title.
Los Alamos won both the boys (610) and girls (707) team titles.
Brittany Sandoval signs with York College basketball
The Aztec forward signed her national letter of intent today to continue her career at York College, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program located in York, Nebraska.
