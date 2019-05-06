Golfers enjoy the course at the Aztec Municipal Golf Course on Nov. 11. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON - The Piedra Vista boys golf team cruised to a District 2-5A title today at San Juan Country Club in Farmington, breaking its own school record for its top team score in the process.

The Panthers shot 287 on the day, beating their previous top score by two strokes.

Tyler Diehl had the best individual score at 67, while Trey Diehl shot 70 to take second place.

Justin Harris and River Smalley both shot 75, with Harris winning the third-place tiebreaker.

Farmington placed fourth overall, with Thomas Weaver shooting a team-best 90.

PV now eyes an even bigger prize: back-to-back state titles.

That quest begins next Monday at the Canyon Club in Albuquerque.

PV girls take 2nd

The Lady Panthers shot 375 in the district championships, while La Cueva won the title after shooting 340.

PV’s Shandiin Harper had the best individual score at 80.