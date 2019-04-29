Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Trey Diehl attempts a long putt on the eighth green during Monday's PV Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista boys golf team withstood unfavorable circumstances to easily win today's PV Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington.

The Panthers not only dealt with soggy weather conditions as the afternoon progressed, but also some slow starts on the course.

PV's Trey Diehl was at least three shots over par approaching the eighth hole, but he turned things around soon enough. After shooting for par on the eighth green, he found his rhythm and finished strong.

PV’s River Smalley had the top individual score at 73 (two strokes over par), while Trey Diehl and Tyler Diehl and St. Pius’s Aidan Thomas all shot 74.

Thomas took second individually after a playoff tiebreaker, but Trey Diehl and Tyler Diehl placed third and fourth, respectively.

The Panthers shot 301 as a team to win the event, edging second-place Los Alamos by 21 strokes.

Girls golf duo places in top-five

Piedra Vista’s Shandiin Harper shot 85 to place third individually in the girls tournament, while Aztec’s Isabelle Peralta shot 89 for fifth.

Los Alamos won the girls tournament with a score of 360.

Piedra Vista will compete in the District 2-5A golf championships next Monday at San Juan Country Club.