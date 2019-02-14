Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Tyler Diehl sinks his ball putting on the 10th green during the Piedra Vista Invitational on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 at Pinon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. PV opens the Spring 2019 season on April 1 at Riverview Golf Course in Kirtland. (Photo11: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

April 1 - Shiprock Invitational at Riverview Golf Course (Kirtland), 9 a.m.

April 15 - Shootout in the Desert at Albuquerque’s Canyon Club, 9:30 a.m.

April 23 - Dolores Invitational at Conquistador Golf Course (Cortez, Colorado), 10 a.m.

April 29 - Piedra Vista Panther Spring Invitational at Pinon Hills Golf Course, 11 a.m.

May 6 - District 2-5A championships at San Juan Country Club, 11 a.m.

May 13-14 - 5A state golf championships at Albuquerque’s Canyon Club, TBA