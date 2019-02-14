Share This Story!
Piedra Vista boys golf spring schedule
Panthers, who will open spring portion of season on April 1, eye back-to-back state championships
The Daily Times staff
Published 1:51 p.m. MT Feb. 14, 2019
April 1 - Shiprock Invitational at Riverview Golf Course (Kirtland), 9 a.m.
April 15 - Shootout in the Desert at Albuquerque’s Canyon Club, 9:30 a.m.
April 23 - Dolores Invitational at Conquistador Golf Course (Cortez, Colorado), 10 a.m.
April 29 - Piedra Vista Panther Spring Invitational at Pinon Hills Golf Course, 11 a.m.
May 6 - District 2-5A championships at San Juan Country Club, 11 a.m.
May 13-14 - 5A state golf championships at Albuquerque’s Canyon Club, TBA
