Six local football players chosen for All-Star game

FARMINGTON − A pair of football players from both Piedra Vista High School and Bloomfield High School are among six seniors to be chosen to represent the state in this weekend's New Mexico High School Coaches Association's annual Red vs. Green All-Star Game at the Bulldog Bowl in Artesia.

Bloomfield's Ryan Sharpe and Auggie Aguilar have been chosen to participate in the game, as well as Piedra Vista's Dax Vigil and Xavier Lefebre. Both the Bobcats and Panthers teams played in their respective classification's state championship games last weekend, with Bloomfield winning the Class 4A title in a win at home over Silver, while Piedra Vista lost the Class 5A title contest at home to Artesia by a final of 27-14.

Those four players, along with Aztec's Tristen McNeal and Kirtland Central's Chase Gibbs, were among more than 150 players across the state, representing all classifications, who are eligible to participate in a pair of All-Star games.

Both games will be played on Saturday, with the first game featuring athletes from Class A through 3A schools, scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff. That game will be followed by the Class 4A through 6A clash, with a scheduled start time of 3 p.m.

Sharpe, who led the Bobcats to the 4A state title last weekend with a rushing touchdown and a passing score in their victory over Silver, will be paired on the Green team along with Gibbs and McNeal. That team will be coached by Chad Wallin of Volcano Vista High School.

Vigil and Lefebre, who both played pivotal roles in the Panthers run towards a state championship appearance, will represent the Red team, along with Aguilar. That team will be coached by La Cueva High School's Brandon Back.

Participation in the event includes team dinners on the days leading up to the games, hosted by the Artesia Football Booster Club and the New Mexico Military Institute.

For more information on the All-Star game and the festivities corresponding to the event should check out the official home page at NMHSCA.com.