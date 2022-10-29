Live blog: Piedra Vista hosts Belen with high school football district title on line

8:16 p.m. -- Dax Vigil made a great catch between defenders on the final play of the first half in the end zone to make it 50-0. That's a wrap from Hutchison Stadium!

8:04 p.m. -- Kelton Mitchell intercepted a pass to give the Panthers great field position at the Eagles 30 yard line with 6:09 left in the second quarter. That turnover led to a Montelongo TD run from 3 yards out to make it a 43-0 lead with 3:13 left in the half. Still on goal for 50!

7:55 p.m. -- Two separate touchdown runs by PV were negated by penalties.... but the Panthers have been able to run all over the Eagles defense. On 1st and 25, Ramsted again had a big run off the right side to the 11. Ramsted then ran the ball to the 1 before another short run into the end zone put the Panthers up 37-0. 8:19 left in the second quarter.

7:42 p.m. -- Logan Howell ran for a big chunk of yardage to get the ball into the red zone before sneaking in from a yard out to make it 30-0 with 10:19 left in the second quarter. Tempers getting a little short on the field as well.

7:36 p.m. -- And the hits keep on coming, as PV blocks a punt which rolls through the back of the end zone resulting in a safety. 23-0 with 11:20 left in the second quarter.

7:32 p.m. -- And that's the end of the first quarter, with PV up 21-0 over Belen. Meantime, Bloomfield up on Gallup 22-0 late in the first quarter.

7:28 p.m. -- Ramsted scores again from 35 yards out to extend the Panthers lead to 21-0 with 1:06 left in the first quarter.

7:27 p.m. -- It took less than four minutes of gametime for the Panthers to strike twice. On Piedra Vista's opening possession, Jacob Ramsted scored on a sweep to the near sideline and caught the front corner of the end zone. After an Eagles 3-and-out, Logan Howell found Manuel Montelongo wide open down the middle of the field for a 46-yard score. That made it 14-0 with 8:10 left in the opening quarter.

Belen has done little offensively, while PV appears very happy and comfortable to be back at home.

6:15 p.m. -- Arrived here safe and sound and ready for the home regular season finale as Piedra Vista looks to lock down a first round bye in the state football playoffs taking on Belen.

Our live in-game coverage will get underway shortly after the start of the first quarter once we get some pregame interviews and early game photos shot. Then we'll provide live updates as the game progresses.

In addition, we'll try and get you updates on other games involving San Juan County teams, including Farmington visiting La Cueva and Kirtland Central facing off with Aztec.

UPDATE: Aztec's girls soccer team saw their season come to an end this afternoon, losing to St. Pius 3-0 in the second round of the state 4A tournament. Bloomfield also fell short in their second round match on Friday, losing 7-0 on the road against Albuquerque Academy.

In the meantime, here's some things you need to know about tonight's game between Piedra Vista and Belen.

More:Playoff push begins with regular season football finales Friday night

FARMINGTON − For the first time in more than a month, the Piedra Vista High School football team will play at their home stadium Friday night when they face Belen for a chance to secure the District 1-5/5A title.

The Panthers (8-1 overall, 2-0 District) last played at Hutchison Stadium on Sept. 16 when they defeated Goddard by a final score of 47-29. Since that time, the Panthers have played four consecutive games on the road, going 3-1 in the process while traveling to Albuquerque, Gallup and Roswell.

More:'Everything I’ve dreamt about:' Gadsden takes on Deming with chance to win first district championship in 50 years

We'll post updates from the Piedra Vista game against Belen throughout the night, as well as updates from Farmington High School's road trip to La Cueva, Bloomfield hosting Gallup and Kirtland Central facing Aztec.

Rankings and more

The Panthers come into Friday night's game as the third-ranked team in Class 5A, according to both MaxPreps and the final weekly coaches poll of the season, which was released earlier this week.

The Panthers have won two of their last three meetings against Belen. Last season, Piedra Vista lost to Belen 20-14 in overtime. In 2019, the Panthers hammered the Eagles 49-7.

Belen, with a record of 2-7 this season (1-1 District) are led offensively by junior Diego Avila, who has amassed more than 900 all-purpose yards on the season.

More:Eagles, Chieftains football seasons come to an end; Aztec volleyball stays perfect

This weekend, we'll have updates as well as reaction to the state football playoff seedings and brackets, which will be presented by the New Mexico Activities Association. First round action will get underway the first weekend of November, with the state championships slated for Nov. 26.