Live blog: Bloomfield and Aztec battle for chance at District 1-4A title

10:30 p.m. -- After I left the comfy confines of the pressbox to get ready for postgame interviews which will be posted on our site here in a bit, the Bobcats scored two more touchdowns, a TD reception from Blake Spencer to Drew Perez, and another interception return, this one by Perez for a score. Final score Bloomfield 48 - Aztec 0.

Other final scores: Farmington pulled clear of Eldorado 45-21 to remain perfect in District 2-5/6A play this season, while Kirtland Central rolled over Gallup by a final of 43-6.

9:10 p.m. -- Bloomfield is again on the move early in the fourth quarter, the ball quickly down to the Tigers 13-yard line. Regardless how this drive ends, I'm gonna sign off here in a bit to get postgame stuff. I'll update more here once I get back to the home office. Bloomfield gets back into the end zone for another TD with 10:52 left to play. The PAT makes the score 34-0. Goodnight kids!

9:02 p.m. -- The Tigers went three and out on their next drive and the Bobcats appear well on their way to a win as the third quarter comes to a close, leading 27-0 and the ball at midfield.

8:57 p.m. -- A familiar theme of the night has been Tiger turnovers, and they did it again with another interception from quarterback Angelo Griego, who overthrew his receiver and instead found Eli Snell-Martinez for a sixth Tiger turnover. Bloomfield took over at their own 45 and quickly moved the ball into Tiger territory thanks to a great pass and catch to Rascon. Sharpe connected with Drew Perez in the front corner of the near end zone for a 23 yard TD grab that definitely puts this game out of reach. Bloomfield leads 27-0 with 1:14 left in the third.

8:49 p.m. -- Aztec moved the ball out to the 27 yard line before their drive stalled again, punting the ball back to Bloomfield at midfield. Sharpe found Seitzinger for a sweet pass and catch to the 28 yard line. A pass interference penalty moved the ball down to the 16 yard line. The Bobcats got the ball deep into Tiger territory and tempers are starting to flare, an unsportsmanlike foul called on Aztec after a run play moves the ball to the 3 yard line. Sharpe faked a handoff and carried the ball into the end zone for a score, the 2-point conversion try was no good and Bloomfield leads 20-0 with 5:23 left in the third quarter.

8:39 p.m. -- The Tigers did manage to get a first down, but that was quickly erased by their fifth turnover of the night, a fumble that Bloomfield recovers at the 23-yard line. The Bobcats wasted little time getting the ball into the red zone thanks to some strong running plays. The drive stalled inside the 10, setting up a field goal attempt that was no good. Aztec escapes some further damage and take over at their own 8-yard line, still trailing 14-0 with 8 minutes left in the third.

8:34 p.m. -- As the second half opens, Bloomfield's offense is on the move. A 20-yard strike from Sharpe to Perez gets the ball across midfield, but they don't get any further before a fourth and long forces them into a punt formation. The ball eventually settles at the 10 for the Tigers, who desperately need to find some rhythm on offense.

8:18 p.m. -- In all honesty, this game should be a lot more of a blowout than it is. Aztec has turned the ball over four times yet trail only by a pair of touchdowns. Bloomfield will get the ball to start the second half, so if the Bobcats get into the end zone on that drive, that could be all she wrote.

And yes, J Gutierrez, who blocked the punt in the first quarter.... that is his first name. J Gutierrez.

8:06 p.m. -- In the waning moments of the first half, both teams again were forced to give away the ball, but it's clear that Bloomfield's offensive punch (when it fires) has been more potent. Seabolt's passes have been off-target for most of the first half and they nearly committed another turnover before a loose ball was picked up in the backfield by an Aztec offensive lineman on third and long. Their fourth down pass play was nowhere close to a receiver and Bloomfield takes over on downs as the first half comes to a close.

BLOOMFIELD 14, Aztec 0 at the half.

7:56 p.m. -- Aztec wasted another drive with a three-and-out and punted the ball to the Bloomfield 12. The Bobcats offense starting to poke holes in the Tigers defense, moving the ball to the 43 yard line inside 3 minutes to go in the half. Bloomfield punts it away and Aztec gets another crack at it from their own 33. And just like that, another turnover as a Seabolt pass hung in the air for far too long before Rascon got under it for his second interception of the night.

7:46 p.m. -- Aztec continues to turn the ball over and is handing Bloomfield opportunities to put points on the board. Problem is that the Bobcats offense has stalled on each of their possessions aside from the touchdown from a yard out in the first quarter. Bloomfield started moving the ball efficiently from midfield and got into the red zone with 7 minutes to go in the second quarter. Ryan Sharpe was looking for TD passes in the near corner of the end zone, but came up empty on first and second down. Aaron Johnson broke a couple tackles and found the end zone to give the Bobcats a 14-0 lead.

7:37 p.m. -- Bloomfield's drive stalled out quickly and were forced to punt, the Tiger starting their next drive near midfield. Aztec lost ground on their drive, forcing a third and 19 before Aztec called their second time out of the first half. The play following the timeout resulted in an interception from George Rascon, Jr., the third turnover of the first half committed by Aztec.

7:29 p.m. -- Both Aztec and Bloomfield found some tough sledding offensively on their ensuing drive, with Bloomfield turning over their third possession of the game after a deep pass on fourth down fell incomplete. Aztec, starting from their own 35, didn't get anything going before punting the ball back to Bloomfield at their own 23.

That's the end of the first quarter with Bloomfield leading 7-0.

7:23 p.m. -- The Tigers got the ball inside Bloomfield's red zone early in the game only to have a fumble end their drive. Bloomfield's first drive stalled around midfield and a punt was downed deep in Aztec territory. After a three-and-out, Aztec was forced to punt from deep in their end zone. That punt was blocked by Bloomfield's J. Gutierrez and recovered at the 1-yard line. Running back Jesse Seitzinger powered his way into the end zone and gave Bloomfield a 7-0 lead with 6 minutes to go in the first quarter.

6:30 p.m. -- The trophy for tonight's contest between Aztec and Bloomfield has been unveiled. The tradition begins tonight of handing out the trophy to the winning team.

We're headed downstairs for pregame and early game photos. We'll be back in the pressbox for live in-game updates and more from Bobcat Stadium a little after 7 p.m.

In the meantime, here's some pregame fodder to get you started.

BLOOMFIELD − For both Bloomfield and Aztec, a chance to win the District 1-4A title is on the line Friday night. The Bobcats are coming off a 58-8 beatdown over Kirtland Central last weekend while the Tigers clobbered Gallup by a final of 52-0. Bloomfield (7-1) enters this weekend ranked third behind Silver and Portales in the most recent MaxPreps poll in Class 4A while Aztec (3-5) is ranked sixth.

In addition to live updates from Aztec at Bloomfield, we'll also have updates from Eldorado at Farmington in addition to Kirtland Central at Gallup as we get them.

