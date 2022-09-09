Bloomfield looks to extend win streak tonight at Albuquerque Academy

7:25 p.m. -- Bobcats start second drive at their own 32, and Sharpe again misses receivers on three straight incomplete passes. Punt return by Gehres has Academy starting at their own 34. Rivera avoids the blitz and finds Jaewon Choi for 21-yard reception. Carter Speegle makes a great catch on deep middle route, putting Academy in the red zone. From the 16 yard line, Academy stalls and settles for field goal attempt, which sails wide. Academy still leads 6-0 with 6:57 left in first.

7:14 p.m. -- Bobcats get the opening kickoff but start slow as quarterback Ryan Sharpe throws an interception, taken back by Kellen Gehres. Chargers start their first drive at the Bloomfield 40 but three straight incomplete passes to start their drive. Bloomfield called for late hit keeps Academy on the the field. A.J Rivera finds Gehres with a deep pass inside the 2-yard line. Cole Conway scores on the next play up the middle. PAT is no good and Academy leads 6-0 early in the first.

6:37 p.m. -- The weather outlook calls for a slight chance (20-30 percent) of showers in the Albuquerque area later tonight. We'll keep an eye on the forecast and the skies.

Meantime, some updates on other games happening for teams around San Juan County.

Boys Soccer

LOS ALAMOS 7, Farmington 0

The Los Alamos High School boys soccer team scored four times in the first half on their way to a 7-0 win over Farmington Friday afternoon during tournament play.

The loss is the second straight for the Scorpions (4-3), who will be back in action Saturday against their crosstown rival Piedra Vista.

Girls Soccer

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 2, Farmington 0

The Albuquerque Academy girls soccer team advanced to the next round of their own tournament, scoring twice in the second half and shutting out Farmington Friday afternoon by a final of 2-0.

The loss is the first of the season for the Lady Scorpions, who came into the match having won four straight. The Chargers (3-2-2) will face Hope Christian Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

HOPE CHRISTIAN 6, Piedra Vista 0

Freshman Mason Ricker was one of five scorers for the Hope Christian girls soccer team as they shut out Piedra Vista by a final of 6-0 Friday in the second round of the Albuquerque Academy tournament.

Senior Ashlyn Salas also scored for the Lady Huskies, along with Seana Amaya, Bryson Fankam and Savanah Sanchez.

Hope Christian is off to a 7-0 start to the season, having outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 50-5. The Lady Panthers (4-2-1) saw their four game unbeaten streak come to an end with the loss.

Volleyball

Aztec 3, Grants 0

The Aztec High School volleyball team advanced to the second round of tournament action at Santa Fe High School, after sweeping Grants three games to none on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Tigers won the match with scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-17. They will play again on Saturday at 11 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE − For only the second time in school history, the Albuquerque Academy Chargers will play under the lights when they host Bloomfield in a battle of two of the top-ranked football teams in the state.

The Bobcats and the Chargers come into tonight's contest with identical 3-0 records to start the season. According to the most recent coaches poll, Bloomfield comes in with the top-ranked Class 4A team in the state while the Chargers come in ranked fourth, behind Bloomfield, Portales and Silver.

We'll have updates throughout the night right here, as well as reports from other games happening around the state for teams from San Juan County, including Aztec hosting Durango, as well as Kirtland Central at home facing Montezuma-Cortez.

And don't forget, there's a pair of games happening Saturday, including Farmington's homecoming game, beginning at 1 p.m. when they face Cibola. Also, Navajo Prep plays on the road for the first time this season when they visit Crownpoint.

Shine the lights

Albuquerque Academy installed temporary lights for a Saturday night game against Bernalillo last year. The stadium the Chargers call home, the Richard Harper Memorial Field, predominantly is used for afternoon games.

A look at the polls

The latest polls from both MaxPreps and the New Mexico High School football coaches have the Chargers and Bobcats listed at the top of the Class 4A rankings, with both teams coming into the contest with identical 3-0 records. Bloomfield (third ranked according to MaxPreps) is coming into the game off a 43-0 rout at home over Grants and having surrendered only 26 points this season.