Friday Night Live from Hutchison Stadium where Durango faces Piedra Vista

8:03 p.m. -- Got loads of good photos, but we had no score through the end of the first quarter.

Both teams traded possessions, loaded with procedural penalties on both sides before the quarter ended.

The Panthers took advantage of a Durango fumble in Piedra Vista territory early in the second, driving the ball into the red zone inside the 9-minute mark of the second quarter. Jacob Ramsted bursted up the middle from 4 yards out to give the Panthers an early 7-0 lead.

Meantime, Bloomfield leads Grants 28-0 early in the second quarter.

6:55 p.m. -- And as the clouds have moved on and the wind has settled down, we are now a bit more than 30 minutes away from kickoff. We'll be headed downstairs soon for pregame stuff and to get photos of the early action. Check in here shortly after kickoff when we'll post live game updates from Hutchison Stadium.

6:05 p.m. update -- The start time for tonight's homecoming game between Piedra Vista and Durango has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m. because clouds and wind arrived right around 6 p.m.

FARMINGTON − We'll have live updates from Piedra Vista vs. Durango beginning shortly after kickoff. We'll be downstairs on the field getting some photos from the game, then we'll provide scoring updates and more from the game, as well as updates on other games occurring across San Juan County.

Here's a look at the most recent New Mexico High School football coaches poll, courtesy of NMOT Sports.

Players to watch

Durango

Durango will feature a number of offensive stars, namely running backs Jeric Baruch, Jaxon Fancher and Haber. Those three combined to rush for more than 130 yards on 21 carries in the win over Farmington. Fancher, JJ Hoerl and AJ Folk each caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Harms in last week's victory as well.

Piedra Vista

Piedra Vista's Dax Vigil, Logan Howell and Zach Mora-Dotson all will be counted on to contribute tonight. Vigil has excelled on both sides of the ball, while Howell and Mora-Dotson have been strong with their efforts in the running game.

A Little History

Piedra Vista will be looking to go 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2016. Ironically, that year, two of those first three victories came against Farmington and Durango.