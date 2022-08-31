Eagles look to find smoother sailing second time out

FARMINGTON − Navajo Prep head football coach Matt Melvin doesn't want to hear about the excuses for why the team lost their season opener last week at home against Wingate.

Instead, he's putting most of that responsibility on himself as the Eagles prepare to host Escalante High School for their second game of the season on Thursday at 7 p.m.

"The loss is on me, I've got to do a better job to have our kids ready for all the little things," Melvin said shortly after Navajo Prep came up short last Thursday night 28-14 in their home opener against the Bears. "Are they not better conditioned or better hydrated? Those are all the things I need to be aware of as we get ready for this game."

Escalante (1-1) lost their home opener on Aug. 19, a 34-13 decision to West Las Vegas before shutting out Tohatchi 28-0 at home last weekend. The Lobos are led by junior quarterback Trey Archuleta and senior wideout Dominic Arellano. Archuleta ran for more than 190 yards in the loss to West Las Vegas, while Arellano caught one pass for 73 yards and a touchdown in the same game.

Melvin, who took over the head coaching duties less than a month before the start of the football season and is also the school's head boys basketball coach, admitted there's a difference in culture between basketball and football on campus.

The current Navajo Prep football team roster is limited in both size and experience, with some starters having never played nor tried out for the sport before this season.

"There's much more of an emphasis here on basketball than there is on football, and that's something I noticed a lot here in recent weeks," Melvin said. "I have 28 guys on the roster, and literally, some of them who'd never put on a helmet before much less shoulder pads."

Also hindering the Eagles performance last week in the season opener were injuries to several key players, namely to running back Dayton Yazzie and wide receivers Lucius Hale.

"When you have your offense rolling one minute, then you have to replace guys, that's always tough," Melvin said. "Then you have to take into account the limited roster size we have."

In addition to dealing with injuries and conditioning, teaching the fundamentals of the game is something Melvin realized he was going to have to work on as the season quickly approached.

"A number of unfortunate, disastrous situations all came up at once in the opening game," Melvin said. "It spiraled on us really quick and it's easy to say we're behind the 8-ball or we got a late start, but it's really a number of things."

Getting the Eagles ready for Thursday night will provide another tough challenge, but one Melvin believes the team is ready for.

"It opened our eyes to what we need to be doing more of," Melvin said of the opening night loss. "We've definitely got to have a game plan for those worst-case scenarios and so that's going to be our emphasis this week going into the next game."

Yazzie is expected to be back on the field for the game against Escalante. On multiple carries in the first half of last Thursday's game, Yazzie as well as running back Kyun Tate were churning out positive yards before injuries and the grind of the game took its toll.

"I've got to be more aware of how quick the game changes for these kids, especially when you go from offense to defense," Melvin said. "The learning curve is on me to make sure we're just more dialed in on small details."

Navajo Prep will be looking to end a two-game losing streak to the Lobos. Escalante beat the Eagles 22-14 last season, and prior to that, in 2019 by a final score of 42-20. Unlike both of those earlier games, this contest will take place at Navajo Prep.

