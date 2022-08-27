Follow along with tonight's Daily-Times game of the week

BLOOMFIELD − 6:25 p.m. -- Because of lightning in the area, the start of tonight's game between Bloomfield and Pojoaque Valley has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m.

There has been a light, steady rain falling here for the last 15 minutes and the winds are gusting pretty well on Hwy 64 coming out here from Farmington and on the roads leading to Bobcat Stadium.

We're live at Bobcat Stadium where the second-ranked football team in Class 4A Bloomfield Bobcats will face off with Pojoaque Valley High School tonight at 7 p.m.

We'll have updates from games across San Juan County and around the state, as well as live scoring updates and views from the press box as Bloomfield looks to improve to 2-0 on the current season.

Here's a look at the most recent coaches poll, which was released earlier this week.

Bloomfield is coming off a solid win last weekend to open the season, cruising past St. Pius by a final of 61-20. The victory puts the Bobcats squarely in the conversation for being one of the top teams in Class 4A in the state of New Mexico. The Bobcats are currently ranked second in the most recent MaxPreps poll for Class 4A football teams, just behind defending state champion Lovington. The Wildcats lost their season opener last weekend to top-ranked 5A Roswell by a final of 69-29.

