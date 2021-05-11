Kirtland Central's Sheldon Benally signs with Ottawa University-Arizona football

KIRTLAND — Sheldon Benally looks to contribute right away as a run-stopper while playing football for Ottawa University-Arizona, which sought to solidify depth long term at the defensive tackle position.

The Kirtland Central defensive tackle, who signed with the Spirit on an athletic scholarship on Tuesday, said Ottawa is stocking up on defensive tackles who can apply pressure and “run down the quarterback.”

Benally also said that with his knowledge of what he’s supposed to do in those situations, he can help with “A” gap blitzing.

“It’s (about) wherever the gap opens for me, get that crease in and be able to make a tackle or sack,” Benally said.

Ottawa University-Arizona is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program located in Surprise, Arizona.

Going forward, Benally said he wants to improve his upper body strength at the point of attack.

“I feel like that’ll help out, being able to get tackles, push out blockers and be able to have more grip on the linemen,” Benally said.

