Farmington Scorpions accumulate 5A All-State football accolades after 5-0 spring season

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Scorpions accumulated plenty of 5A All-State football accolades across the board after dominating its competition during the spring campaign.

Caleb Carrillo (quarterback), Peyton Halliburton (wide receiver), Macen Alley (running back) and Noah Jordan (kicker), Aaron Hewey (inside linebacker), Kavin Colebrook (outside linebacker) all earned First-Team All-State honors.

Zack Small (defensive line), Kioni Benally (offensive line) and Max Montoya (wide receiver) all earned Second-Team All-State, while Sekema Williams (offensive line) earned All-State honorable mentions.

Farmington went 5-0 this past season, outscoring its opponents 258-74.

Piedra Vista’s Carson Randall (center), Brody Terry (defensive line) and Shane McCoy (inside linebacker) all earned First-Team All-State honors in 5A.

Bloomfield’s Jeremy Burnham (defensive line), Khale Lucero (offensive line), Ethan Beevers (wide receiver), Raymundo Alcantar (secondary) and Bryce Perez (secondary) all earned First-Team All-State honors in 4A, as did Aztec’s Hunter Riddick (inside linebacker).

To view the full list, visit https://www.nmhsca.com/page/show/4081879-all-state-football-.

