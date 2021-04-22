Bloomfield offensive coordinator Mike Kovacs promoted to be next Bobcats football coach

FARMINGTON — After jumpstarting Bloomfield’s offense the last few years, Mike Kovacs will take the reins as the next Bobcats football coach.

Kovacs, who’s served as Bloomfield’s offensive coordinator since 2017, orchestrated an air raid system that went from scoring just 195 combined points his first year to a combined 968 points in 2018 and 2019 when the Bobcats made back-to-back 4A state finals appearances.

“I can’t thank everybody enough that’s been there for me… I want everybody (on staff) back. That’s what I’m going to shoot for,” Kovacs said. “We have some returners that are going to plug and play… It’s fantastic, I’m excited… you’ve got to be able to mix and match… I’m hoping the excitement spills over in the community.”

Kovacs previously served as offensive coordinator at Navajo Prep (2013 and 2014) and Farmington (2015 and 2016).

Kovacs also served as Aztec’s defensive coordinator from 2006 to 2009 and in 2012, as well as the running backs coach and assistant offensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011, during the Brad Hirsch era.

Kovacs, a 1987 Bloomfield football graduate, said he will try to hire a new offensive coordinator, but plans to keep helping with offensive play-calling duties at least for now.

Kovacs said he wants the offense to play more up-tempo and get the backfield more involved. Kovacs also said he wants to improve perimeter screen play, have more downfield screen blocking in the passing game and also have the wide receivers make the big plays more often.

Kovacs said he wants the speed to go from 25 seconds in-between plays to 13 seconds between plays.

Kovacs also said players’ familiarity with his air-raid system will be helpful when they may have to change positions.

“Absolutely it’s a big benefit for us moving forward,” Kovacs said.

On defense, Kovacs said he wants to continue the up-tempo blitz packages that former coach Bob Allcorn instilled. Allcorn retired following Bloomfield’s bowl game against Lovington.

“When you dial up, you bring more men than (opponents) can block,” Kovacs said, adding It made it a nightmare for teams that are trying to pass-block.

Bloomfield athletic director Ben Tensay said the offense’s leap in recent years gave him confidence Kovacs can maintain the Bobcats’ recent success and help them re-enter the state championship conversations.

“It’s just impressive, and the expectation is going to be even more… He’s very confident in what he does,” Tensay said. “He knows the kids, he can recruit, he’s well-connected with the community. Expectations are very high next year.”

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

