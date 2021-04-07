Aztec's John Taigaafi inks with Clarke University football

FARMINGTON — This spring alone, John Taigaafi experienced having to fill multiple roles on Aztec’s offensive line, all while contributing as a run blocker.

The Tigers’ offensive lineman started out at left guard and moved over to right tackle just before Aztec’s Week 3 football game against Piedra Vista, and he looks to still help the cause in run blocking while playing for Clarke University’s football program.

“I was able to block some decent-sized people... I’m experienced (playing multiple positions on the line), I have good handwork when it comes to offensive line,” said Taigaafi, who signed with the Pride on Wednesday on an athletic scholarship.

After sending film off to Clarke, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program in Dubuque, Iowa, Taigaafi said the team was drawn to what he can do as a run-blocker.

Although he expects his role will be on the offensive line, Taigaafi said he’s also open to helping the defensive line. He expects to be more of a help-now player for Clarke because of his time playing multiple spots up front.

“It made me more mobile… I was able to improve my speed and footwork to contain (those) people,” Taigaafi said.

Going forward, Taigaafi said he’s working on getting faster off the ball while in pass protection and looks to continue polishing his footwork.

