Jack Thompson's game-winning field goal propels Piedra Vista to bowl game win at Capital

FARMINGTON — Jack Thompson delivered when it mattered most for Piedra Vista, knocking in the game-winning 20-yard field goal to secure PV a 30-28 victory in Saturday’s football bowl game at Capital.

With Capital up 20-13 entering the third quarter, PV’s Jacob Ramsted helped the Panthers overcome that deficit with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

After Capital retook the lead in the fourth quarter, up 28-27, Thompson came through with his game-winning field goal with a couple minutes left in regulation.

PV ended its season at 3-2, while Capital ended its campaign at 2-2.

FHS girls basketball still unbeaten

The Lady Scorpions hammered West Mesa 66-22 Saturday in Farmington, improving to 4-0 this season.

PV girls, Aztec girls drop home basketball games

The Lady Panthers lost 53-48 against La Cueva on Saturday, while the Lady Tigers lost their season-opener 47-43 against Navajo Pine on Saturday.

PV girls, FHS boys win district soccer tiebreaker matches

The PV girls edged Farmington 1-0 on Saturday, while the FHS boys topped PV 2-1.

PV and Farmington split the first two regular-season matches for both the boys and girls teams, forcing district tiebreakers for both the boys and girls. Both tiebreaker matches, which were due to even head-to-head point differentials going in, were held at a neutral site, in Aztec.

Bloomfield boys clinch second in District 1-4A

The Bobcats took down Aztec in a 4-3 overtime thriller Saturday in Bloomfield.

Kirtland already clinched the district title due to head-to-head point differentials in its two matches versus Bloomfield (plus-5).

