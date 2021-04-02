Live football updates: Farmington leads Mayfield 28-14 in second quarter Friday at UNM

Farmington Daily Times

Farmington vs. Mayfield

6:52 p.m.: Mayfield forced to punt, Farmington ball with 4:28 left in the second quarter.

6:47 p.m.: Farmington’s Caleb Carrillo scores on a 1-yard quarterback keeper, extra point’s good. 28-14 FHS, 5:48 left in the second quarter.

6:39 p.m.: Mayfield’s Jose Montoya breaks free for a 73-yard touchdown run, extra point’s good. 21-14 Farmington, 8:29 left in the second quarter.

6:36 p.m.: Farmington’s Max Montoya breaks off for a 28-yard touchdown reception, extra point’s good. 21-7 FHS, 9:29 left in the second quarter.

6:34 p.m.: Farmington’s Noah Jordan with the interception, 10:04 left in second quarter.

6:30 p.m.: Farmington leads Mayfield 14-7 after one quar6:26 p.m.: Farmington’s Max Montoya scores a 29-yard touchdown reception on a shallow post, extra point’s good. FHS leads Mayfield 14-7, 10 seconds left in the first quarter.

6:15 p.m.: Mayfield’s Jose Montoya spins and breaks a tackle on fourth down for a 35-yard touchdown receptions extra point’s good. Mayfield and Farmington tied 7-7, 3:46 left in the first quarter.

6:05 p.m.: Farmington’s Peyton Halliburton with a 39-yard touchdown reception, extra point’s good. FHS leads Mayfield 7-0, 9:43 left in the first quarter.

5:41 p.m.: Mayfield won the coin toss, chose to defer. Farmington will receive the opening kickoff.

5:30 p.m.: Only 30 minutes until kickoff in tonight's Week 5 matchup at University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

