Live football update: Lovington defeats Bloomfield 37-19 Friday at UNM

7:45 p.m.: Lovington defeats Bloomfield 37-19.

7:40 p.m.: Bloomfield turns it over on downs on a sack by Lovington’s Joseph Perez, LHS ball. 2:55 left in the fourth quarter, 37-19 Lovington.

7:32 p.m.: Lovington’s Adam Aguilera with a 29-yard touchdown reception, extra point’s good. LHS leads Bloomfield 37-19, 5:44 left in the fourth quarter.

7:22 p.m.: Bloomfield’s Bryce Perez scores a touchdown on the kick return, extra point’s good. 30-19 Lovington with 8:29 left in the fourth quarter.

7:20 p.m.: Lovington field goal attempt is good, Wildcats lead Bloomfield 30-12 with 8:43 left in the fourth quarter.

7:18 p.m.: Lovington’s Joseph Perez recovers a fumble off a botched handoff attempt by Bloomfield, 9:51 left in the fourth quarter.

7:16 p.m.: Lovington punts to the goal line for a touchback, 10:11 left in the fourth quarter.

7:12 p.m.: Lovington leads Bloomfield 27-12 after three quarters.

7:11 p.m.: Isaac Hinson intercepts the ball down the left side, Lovington leads Bloomfield 27-12 with 13 seconds left in the third quarter.

7:09 p.m.: Lovington forced to punt to Bloomfield 29, 54 seconds left in the third quarter.

7:05 p.m.: After nearly throwing an interception down the right side, Bloomfield turns it over on downs. 27-12 Lovington, 1:41 left in the third quarter.

7:00 p.m.: Lovington’s Jared Jeffrey scores on a 2-yard quarterback keeper, 2-point try’s no good. LHS leads Bloomfield 27-12, 2:47 left in the third quarter.

: Bloomfield turns it over on downs, 5:47 left in the third quarter.

6:51 p.m.: Lovington's Tayten Hilliard intercepted the ball, but Bloomfield maintains the ball after a Lovington penalty. 7:19 left in the third quarter.

6:48 p.m.: Lovington forced to punt, Bloomfield ball. 8:35 left in the third quarter.

6:44 p.m.: Bloomfield forced to punt, Lovington ball. 9:09 left in the third quarter.

6:42 p.m.: Lovington forced to punt, Bloomfield ball. 9:42 left in the third quarter.

6:40 p.m.: Bloomfield forced to punt, 21-12 Lovington with 10:32 left in the third quarter.

6:16 p.m.: Lovington leads Bloomfield 21-12 at halftime.

6:12 p.m.: Lovington’s Tayten Hilliard with the interception, 24 seconds left in the second quarter.

6:07 p.m.: Lovington’s Isaac Hinson intercepts the ball and takes it back for a pick-6, extra point’s good. LHS leads Bloomfield 21-12, 1:29 left in the second quarter.

6:05 p.m.: Bloomfield’s Tomas Gonzales recovers a fumble in the end zone off a bad snap for a touchback, 2:57 left in the second quarter.

6:01 p.m.: Bloomfield forced to punt for a touchback, 14-12 Lovington with 4:57 left in the second quarter.

5:57 p.m.: Lovington forced to punt, Bloomfield ball. 5:58 left in the second quarter.

5:53 p.m.: Bloomfield’s Diego Snell-Martinez with a 4-yard touchdown run, 2-point try’s no good. 14-12 Lovington, 7:04 left in the second quarter.

5:45 p.m.: Bloomfield’s Tomas Gonzales intercepts the ball, 9:04 left in the second quarter.

5:42 p.m.: Bloomfield’s pass down the middle is incomplete on fourth down, Bobcats turn it over on downs. 11:01 left in the second quarter5:39 p.m.: Lovington leads Bloomfield 14-6 after the first quarter.

5:30 p.m.: Lovington’s Isaac Hinson breaks free for a 29-yard touchdown reception down the left side, extra point’s good. LHS leads Bloomfield 14-6, 2:48 left in the first quarter.

5:24 p.m.: Bloomfield’s Raymundo Alcantar punches in a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal at the Lovington 1, 2-point try’s no good. 7-6 Lovington, 4:56 left in the first quarter.

5:17 p.m.: Bloomfield’s offense drives the ball all the way to the Lovington 12, timeout called. 6:45 left in the first quarter.

5:09 p.m.: Lovington’s Tres Arreola with a 29-yard touchdown reception up the middle, extra point’s good. LHS leads Bloomfield 7-0, 9:15 left in the first quarter.

5 p.m.: Bloomfield won the coin toss, but chose to defer. Lovington will receive the opening kickoff.

4 p.m.: Only one hour until kickoff in tonight's Week 5 matchup at University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

