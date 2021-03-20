Zakk Thomas' big-play heroics spearhead Kirtland's comeback win over Miyamura

KIRTLAND — Zakk Thomas’ big-play heroics couldn’t have been scripted better in spearheading Kirtland Central’s 33-21 comeback win over Miyamura on Saturday, all because plenty went awry for the Broncos’ offense early on.

“Zakk is a competitor, so we expect that from Zakk,” Kirtland coach Greg Jenks said.

The Kirtland running back had a touchdown run nullified because of a block in the back penalty, in addition to multiple bungled snaps by the Broncos — the first of which came on the very first snap of the game and resulted in a safety for Miyamura.

It was shaping up to be a rough afternoon for the offense, until Thomas helped spark the turnaround. Thomas punched in a 5-yard touchdown run cutting back left toward a gap, cutting the deficit to 21-19 early in the fourth quarter. And he was just getting started.

“Everything started going as it should,” Thomas said. “After I scored that first touchdown, I started feeling it."

Miyamura's punt to Thomas forced him to cutback his return route toward the Kirtland sideline where he would take it to the house for a 66-yard score.

He then tacked on the final exclamation point with a 34-yard touchdown reception down the right side — capping off Kirtland’s valiant rally of 26 unanswered points in the second half.

“I was shocked myself. I didn’t think I could pull it off,” Thomas said “The energy was just different (in) the second half. Everyone seemed to turn on and stuff… We started driving the ball, the line started blocking again, started running down (Miyamura’s) throats. We ended up scoring over and over. It was just fun to see that.”

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

