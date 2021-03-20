Live football updates: Piedra Vista defeats Aztec 43-0 Saturday at Hutchison Stadium

Farmington Daily Times

9:14 p.m.: Game over, Piedra Vista wins 43-0.

9:07 p.m.: Piedra Vista leads Aztec 43-0, 5:40 left in the fourth quarter.

8:56 p.m.: Piedra Vista leads Aztec 36-0, 4:14 left in the third quarter.

8:39 p.m.: Piedra Vista leads Aztec 29-0, 9:12 left in the third quarter.

8:36 p.m.: Piedra Vista leads Aztec 22-0, 9:26 left in the third quarter.

8:08 p.m.: PV leads Aztec 15-0 at halftime.

7:57 p.m.: PV forced to punt, Aztec ball at its own 20 after a touchback. 45 seconds left in the second quarter.

7:50 p.m.: A bad snap by Aztec leads to a safety, 15-0 PV with 1:23 left in the second quarter.

7:46 p.m.: PV drills a 40-yard field goal, Aztec called for a penalty. Panthers move closer to goal line, penalty forces them back 5 yards. Second field goal try’s no good. lead Aztec 13-0 with 1:30 left in the second quarter.

7:39 p.m.: Aztec goes three-and-out, forced to punt. PV ball, 4:23 left in the second quarter.

7:35 p.m.: PV’s Jeremiah Jacquez with a 17-yard touchdown reception in the right corner, extra point try hits the upright. 13-0 PV, 5:13 left in the second quarter.

7:22 p.m.: After Elijah Lucero’s catch downfield for Aztec, plus a pass interference on PV, the Panthers intercept the ball in the red zone. PV leads Aztec 7-0 after the first quarter.

7:16 p.m.: PV’s Gabe Routt breaks a couple tackles scampering down the right side and scores on a 47-yard touchdown run. Extra point’s good, PV leads Aztec 7-0 with 1:51 left in 7:13 p.m.: Aztec goes three-and-out, forced to punt. Piedra Vista ball at its own 20 after a touchback, 3:22 left in the first quarter.

7:10 p.m.: After getting a couple big third-down stops well into AHS territory, the Tigers blocked Piedra Vista’s field goal attempt. Aztec ball, 5:18 left in the first quarter.

