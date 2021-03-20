Live football updates: Farmington leads Bloomfield 28-21 in the fourth quarter

Farmington Daily Times

Farmington vs. Bloomfield

9:25 p.m.: Farmington’s Caleb Carrillo escapes pressure, dumps the ball to Jakeem Reed for a 5-yard touchdown reception. Extra point’s good, FHS leads Bloomfield 35-21, 6:43 left in the fourth quarter.

9:22 p.m.: Farmington comes up with the interception, 7:33 left in the fourth quarter.

9:20 p.m.: Farmington’s Macen Alley muscles in a 2-yard touchdown run cutting in, extra point’s good. FHS leads Bloomfield 28-21, 7:44 left in the fourth quarter.

9:14 p.m.: Bloomfield forced to punt, Farmington ball at FHS 24. Game tied 21-21, 10:44 left in the fourth quarter.

9:10 p.m.: Farmington aBloomfield tied 21-21 after three quarters.

9:06 p.m. Farmington’s Peyton Halliburton with a 41-yard touchdown reception, extra point’s good. Farmington and Bloomfield tied 21-21, 1:01 left in the third quarter.

9:03 p.m.: Bloomfield forced to punt, Farmington ball at BHS 41. 1:18 left in the third quarter.

9:00 p.m.: Bloomfield’s Bryce Perez intercepts the ball in the end zone on 4th-goal, Bobcats ball at own 20. 2:10 left in the third quarter, Bloomfield up 21-14.

8:53 p.m.: Bloomfield’s Raymundo Alcantar rolls left and fires down the middle to Bryce Perez for a 14-yard touchdown reception, extra point’s good. BHS leads Farmington 21-14, 4:15 left in the third quarter.

8:42 p.m.: Farmington’s Chance Carrillo with a 37-yard touchdown reception, extra point’s good. FHS and Bloomfield tied 14-14, 7:24 left in the third quarter.

8:33 p.m.: Bloomfield fakes a punt on fourth down, but Raymundo Alcantar’s run toward the FHS sideline is not enough for the first down. Farmington ball, 10:57 left in the third quarter.

8:09 p.m.: Bloomfield’s Isaac Armenta sacks FHS’s Caleb Carrillo in 3rd-1, Raymundo Alcantar follows suit with another Bloomfield sack on 4th-15. Bobcats lead Scorpions 14-7 halftime.

7:59 p.m.: Bloomfield’s Raymundo Alcantar punches in an 11-yard touchdown run, extra point’s good. Bobcats lead Farmington 14-7, 1:22 left in the second quarter.

7:55 p.m.: Bloomfield’s Cole McDaniel with the interception, 3:47 left in the second quarter.

7:50 p.m.: Bloomfield’s Ethan Beevers with a 21-yard you down reception on a slant scampering all the way to the left, extra point’s good. Bloomfield and Farmington tied 7-7, 5:23 left in the second quarter.

7:42 p.m.: Bloomfield’s Bryce Perez intercepts a deep pass, 8:16 left in the second quarter.

7:39: Bloomfield turns it over on downs throwing on a deep left corner route, FHS ball with 9:22 left in the second quarter.

7:31 p.m.: Bloomfield’s Tomas Gonzales intercepts the ball down the left side with 11 seconds left in the first quarter, Farmington leads Bloomfield 7-0 after one quarter.

7:24 p.m.: Bloomfield’s Raymundo Alcantar is pushed out of bounds running to the FHS sideline, Scorpions take over on downs. 2:57 left in the first quarter.

7:16 p.m.: Bloomfield’s Raymundo Alcantar knocks the ball down defending an out route on fourth down, FHS turns it over on downs. 6:20 left in the first quarter.

7:11 p.m.: Farmington’s Zack Small sacks Bloomfield’s Raymundo Alcantar attacking from the backside of the pocket on third down, Bobcats forced to punt. FHS ball at own 44, 7:33 left in the first quarter.

7:08 p.m.: Farmington’s Macen Alley cuts to the right, scores on a 4-yard touchdown run. Extra point’s good, FHS leads Bloomfield 7-0 with 8:55 left in the first quarter.

7:00 p.m.: Farmington’s receiving the opening kickoff.

