Here are some notable takeaways nearing midway point of football season in San Juan County

Farmington’s receiver corps. as potent as advertised

Max Montoya remains a notable jump-ball threat on corner routes, which he demonstrated yet again in FHS’s Week 1 win at Aztec. He’s also using his bigger frame to fight off defenders in space after the catch.

Peyton Halliburton’s not only contributing as a key target on quick throws, but Week 1 also reiterated that he’s capable of doing damage on deeper passes.

Macen Alley’s also dependable on flats and other quick throws, making smooth cuts in and out and contorting his body to where he can extend out just enough to cross the goal line.

Chance Carrillo remains a strong downfield receiving presence and can help the cause whenever Farmington needs a quick score.

Quarterback Caleb Carrillo has more than enough to work with.

Farmington’s offense is still dangerous, simply because of how stacked the Scorpions are at the wide receiver position.

Week 1 wins by FHS, PV a preview for impending crosstown rival showdown?

Farmington and Piedra Vista won their season-opening games last weekend by a combined score of 88-0.

Both sides started lighting up the scoreboard by halftime, all while dominating on defense.

FHS has some key deflections and takeaways at Aztec, while PV smothered Miyamura by deploying at least two defenders to chase down each ball carrier.

Both teams will do battle at the end of the month in Week 4. However, if Week 1 suggested anything, it’s to expect a tight battle when that time arrives.

Can Aztec’s Marcquis Henry bounce back fast from Week 1?

The Tigers quarterback was repeatedly under pressure against Farmington, as at least one interception he threw was a direct result of traffic and limited protection in front of him.

Henry had a handful of throws where he had to get rid of the ball just before blind side defenders got to him. While keeping his eyes forward, Henry still had to be cognizant of defenders and keep his feet active — even if that meant extra little stutter steps around the pocket.

If the Tigers offense can finally get rolling this weekend at Kirtland Central, that’ll help Henry restore the confidence he started building in Aztec’s 2019 4A playoff opener against Bernalillo — in which he completed 11 out of his 15 passes and threw four touchdowns.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

