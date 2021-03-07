Bloomfield football falls in close battle vs. Alamogordo in season opener

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Bobcats lost a close battle against Alamogordo, 16-14, in Saturday's football season opener at Bernalillo High School.

Bloomfield led 14-9 at halftime, but Alamogordo’s special teams unit turned the tables in the second half.

Alamogordo’s Aaron Cisco blocked a Bloomfield punt attempt, and Raynard McNill recovered the ball to score the go-ahead touchdown.

Marc Armenta and Diego Snell scored Bloomfield's two touchdowns.

Bloomfield (0-1) will host Piedra Vista at 7 p.m. Friday, March 12.

PV opened the season with a 42-0 home win over Miyamura.

Piedra Vista tops Farmington in volleyball season opener

The Lady Panthers beat the Scorpions in four sets (25-11, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17) Saturday at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.

Aztec soccer teams win season openers

The Aztec girls pulled ahead in first few minutes the second half en route to a 5-0 win Saturday at Bloomfield, while the Aztec boys secured a 3-1 home win over Bloomfield.

Bloomfield volleyball also victorious

The Lady Bobcats swept Aztec in straight sets (25-16, 25-18, 25-13) in Saturday's season opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

Kirtland volleyball swept at Gallup

The Lady Broncos lost their season opener in straight sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-17) on Saturday.

