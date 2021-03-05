San Juan County football: Farmington tops Aztec 46-0, PV beats Miyamura 42-0

Farmington Daily Times

7:31 p.m.: Farmington’s Macen Alley with a 6-yard touchdown reception crossing to the right. Aztec's Caleb Varzeas blocks the extra point. 13-0 Farmington, 2:45 left in the first quarter .

7:14 p.m.: Farmington's Chance Carrillo with a 4-yard TD reception on a slant cutting left, PAT's good. FHS leads Aztec 7-0, 7:25 left in 1st quarter.

6:53 p.m.: Farmington defers and we are close to getting underway.

6:50 p.m.: Aztec finishes up warm ups, and are ready for game against Farmington.

5:57 p.m.: Aztec Athletic Director Bryan Sanders said stadium workers will let fans in at 6:15 . Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

4:30 p.m.: Aztec football fans are starting to line up along the bridge that takes them to Koogler Middle School to show support for the team. The occasion, called "Break the Bridge," was organized by the Aztec Tiger Football Booster club.

Aztec's team bus also just departed Aztec High School for Fred Cook Memorial Stadium, located at Koogler Middle School.

Piedra Vista 42, Miyamura 0

Piedra Vista wins 42-0 to start spring season.

8:40 p.m.: Piedra Vista leads 28-0 with 8:51 remaining in the 3rd quarter.

8:07 p.m.: Piedra Vista opens up its lead to 21-0 with 1:58 left in the second quarter.

7:41 p.m.: Piedra Vista leads 14-0 with 11:54 left in the second quarter

7:11 p.m.: Piedra Vista leads 6-0 with 10:54 remaining in the first quarter.

6 p.m.: Fans are entering Hutchison Stadium, kickoff’s in one hour.

