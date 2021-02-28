Moving to the slot, Farmington's Peyton Halliburton looks to do even more damage on slants

FARMINGTON – Whenever Farmington needed a quick first down to extend drives in 2019, Peyton Halliburton came through.

The Farmington wide receiver got a good share of touches on slants down the middle or a quick flat route, and he was able to extend those plays after the catch with the space he has to work with.

Now that he will move over to the slot this season, Halliburton said he expects to be even more involved in those particular moments.

“I like to be dependable, and I like be the quarterback’s No. 1 target. I feel like if he needs somebody he can trust, it can be me,” Halliburton said.

Halliburton can turn a 3-yard catch on third-and-five and pick up 12 yards for the first down because of his breakaway quickness and juke moves after the catch.

“If the defenders are obviously coming in quick, there’s going to be some options there. Peyton has been one of those people that I can rely on to get rid of (the ball) quick,” Scorpions quarterback Caleb Carrillo said, adding Halliburton has dependable hands. “So I do rely on him a little bit for those quick slants. They’re hard passes, they have to be thrown in there hard… He can turn up, and he has that little after-burn where he can get going.”

As a result, Halliburton noticed opposing defenders are dropping back into coverage more often just to be ready for him.

“Throughout the game, the corners will get tired or they’ll back up to conserve energy,” Halliburton said.

Halliburton also said he worked on getting stronger in the offseason so he can break tackles easier and help more as a blocker when another FHS ball-carrier starts taking off.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

