Aztec's Hunter Riddick signs with Bethel College football

FARMINGTON — Aztec's Hunter Riddick looks to help bolster Bethel College's speedy linebacking corps immediately, inking with the Threshers' football program Wednesday on an athletic scholarship.

"That's really what their defense is all about. They make sure that they don't give the offense a chance to really gain any yards to get towards (the end zone)," Riddick said, adding Bethel's defense is fast-paced. "When I went up for my visit, they definitely were (playing) more than 100 miles an hour. They were flying, they were hitting hard... It was crazy to see that level."

Bethel College is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program located in North Newton, Kansas.

Going forward, Riddick said he's working on playing calmer and being ready ahead of time to make plays in coverage.

Riddick tallied 83 tackles, including seven resulting in lost yards, three fumble recoveries, one-and-a-half sacks, one interception and blocked one field goal on defense in 2019.

The 2020 season is postponed until Feb. 22, 2021 due to COVID-19.

