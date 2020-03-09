CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

FARMINGTON — Farmington's Ronald Ladue will continue his journey in the trenches at the next level, signing his national letter of intent with Fort Lewis College's football program on Monday.

The Scorpions lineman will join a squad that's spent the last year getting younger at defensive line and is now starting to reload with young offensive line talent.

Fort Lewis is an NCAA Division II program located in Durango, Colorado.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e