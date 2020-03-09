CLOSE

Farmington's Ronald Ladue signs his national letter of intent on Monday to continue his football career at NCAA Division II Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. (Photo: Stephanie Jaquez, FHS athletics)

FARMINGTON — Farmington's Ronald Ladue will continue his journey in the trenches at the next level, signing his national letter of intent with Fort Lewis College's football program on Monday.

The Scorpions lineman will join a squad that's spent the last year getting younger at defensive line and is now starting to reload with young offensive line talent.

Fort Lewis is an NCAA Division II program located in Durango, Colorado.

Farmington's Ronald Ladue will continue his football career at NCAA Division II Fort Lewis College. (Photo: Stephanie Jaquez, FHS athletics)

