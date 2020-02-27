CLOSE

Bloomfield quarterback Vince Marquez signs his national letter of intent on Thursday to continue his football career at NAIA’s Arizona Christian University. (Photo: Cecil Linnens, Bloomfield athletics)

BLOOMFIELD – After helping Bloomfield's offense put up explosive numbers in 2019, quarterback Vince Marquez will continue his career at pass-heavy Arizona Christian University after signing with the Firestorm on Thursday via athletic scholarship.

“I like the offense they run... a lot of the quick little flats,” Marquez said. “(ACU) just liked the numbers that I had last year, the way that I threw (the ball), the way I ran.”

Marquez was named to 4A's All-State Second-Team offense in 2019, leading a Bloomfield offense that scored 582 total points.

The Bobcats reached their second straight 4A state championship game in 2019.

Marquez will also reunite with his Bobcats teammate Noah Gurule at Arizona Christian, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics football program located in Glendale, Arizona.

Going forward, Marquez said he wants to clean up his footwork and throwing mechanics to help set up throws better and increase his completion percentage.

Although he's open to playing all four years at ACU, Marquez also said he will look into potentially transferring to an NCAA Division I or Division II program a year or two down the road.

“If something like that came up, I’d do it,” Marquez said. “I’m just glad I get to play another four years."

