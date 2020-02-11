CLOSE

BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield tight end Noah Gurule is convinced he can easily fit into Arizona Christian University's pass-heavy offense after signing with the Firestorm today via athletic scholarship.

Gurule said ACU, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics football program located in Glendale, Arizona, runs a similar system to Bloomfield, throwing plenty of slants and quick passes.

"They like to throw the ball and get it everywhere," Gurule said. "I thought the vibe there was just unbelievable. It'll be fun and a good experience for me."

Gurule was a dependable target on slants and quick out routes, fighting for that extra couple yards to pick up the first down. He was also used in the red zone because of his soft hands and his ability to break off defenders in man coverage.

"If they need a third-down (reception) or something, they can just throw it to me. I'll catch it," Gurule said.

Gurule was named to the 4A All-State First-Team offense in 2018 and 2019, playing in back-to-back state championship games.

Gurule tallied a combined 2,051 receiving yards and 22 touchdown receptions in 2018 and 2019 alone.

Going forward, Gurule said he wants to work on making faster cuts and get off his routes more efficiently.

Gurule also said that he'd seize the chance to eventually transfer to an NCAA Division I or Division II team after a year or two, but is open to playing all four seasons at Arizona Christian.

Bloomfield tight end Noah Gurule, seen here playing against Los Alamos on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield, will continue his football career at NAIA's Arizona Christian University. (Photo: File photo by Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times)

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

